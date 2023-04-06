Libraries meant stuffy, academic places to Teona Shainidze-Krebs, while she was growing up in the Soviet Union-controlled country of Georgia and after her family fled to Russia when she was 15.

Repositories of books old and new seemed inaccessible and unwelcoming to the average person under a Communist regime, she said.

But when Shainidze-Krebs and her husband moved to Colorado Springs in 2007 and she discovered Pikes Peak Library District offered all kinds of free benefits, such as assistance with searching for a job and becoming a naturalized citizen, the word library took on a new meaning: freedom.

“The public library is where intellectual freedom can be practiced and exercised,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

That’s the main reason she took a part-time job teaching English as a second language for the library district shortly after moving here 16 years ago.

She's now worked her way to the top of the system.

The seven-member board of trustees unanimously agreed on Tuesday to appoint her as chief librarian and CEO of the Pikes Peak Library District. She will take over April 24.

Shainidze-Krebs, 42, is thought to be the first immigrant to become the permanent head of the El Paso County library system, which operates 15 branches, an event building and three mobile services.

“Our local libraries are that space where people can find the resources and tools to connect them to opportunities and a better way of life,” Shainidze-Krebs said.

She held the title of deputy chief librarian a year ago when the board selected her as interim chief librarian on April 2, 2022, following the departure of former leader John Spears. He cited politicization of the board as one reason for his resignation.

Colorado Springs City Council initially rejected appointing two new library board members in November 2021.

But lacking two-thirds of the majority as needed, members re-voted in February 2022 and approved the candidates.

One, Aaron Salt, now president of the library board, had mentioned removing “objectionable” materials in children’s and juvenile sections, which some city councilors said was concerning.

Despite the concerns, Shainidze-Krebs said she has not seen any indications of politics coming into play in her work with the board, which last year adopted a new vision, mission, core values and a strategic plan through 2025.

“This is the place where everyone can be offended, and that’s OK,” Shainidze-Krebs said. “What’s controversial can be very subjective, and I believe everyone should have a say and a voice.”

Saying she never wants her two children, ages 13 and 10, to be told they cannot think or read something, Shainidze-Krebs pledges to keep library branches and materials available to all patrons.

To not do so is “a dangerous path to be on. That's censorship,” she said. “We as library professionals need to be cautious and objective and leave our personal political beliefs at home and offer services to everyone.”

The system’s new core values, created from a public survey and employee input, revolve around ensuring access to library services and collections; promoting diversity, equity and inclusion; and improving facilities, communication and community engagement.

Salt describes the seated board as “cohesive” and “committed to the library district and the core values.”

The board is “very pleased with the direction the library district is headed,” Salt said.

Shainidze-Krebs, now a naturalized American citizen, was one of seven applicants who met the early March deadline of a national search and one of three candidates who were interviewed, according to library spokesperson Denise Abbott.

She was named sole finalist a few weeks ago.

“Teona met all of the requirements we were looking for; others just didn’t have the credentials,” such as experience working for a system with multiple branches, Salt said.

The board also was happy with how Shainidze-Krebs performed as interim chief librarian, particularly because she's navigated a staff of about 400 during “some pretty tumultuous times,” he said.

In the past year the library system charted its new direction; agreed to a mill levy override proposal on the November 2022 ballot, then revoked it; cut the 2023 operating budget and dipped into reserve funds by $736,000 to balance it — a reduction from an initial proposal of using $3.28 million in reserves; and voluntarily had bathrooms in its three busiest branches tested for methamphetamine contamination and oversaw cleanup.

“She’s shown great leadership abilities,” Salt said of Shainidze-Krebs.

Contract details are still being worked out, he said, and will be voted on at the April 19 board meeting.