A more "solutions-oriented approach" to addressing vehicles parked on public streets for an extended period of time has proven successful since the city implemented it in March, with fewer than 10% of vehicles being impounded or ticketed to date, Colorado Springs officials said Tuesday.

The city's Neighborhood Services Department on March 1 took over, from the Colorado Springs Police Department, enforcement of the portion of city code that authorizes officials to impound or ticket vehicles or trailers parked in the same place on neighborhood streets for more than 72 hours, said Mitch Hammes, the city's Neighborhood Services manager.

The new initiative gives local police more time to deal with more immediate public safety issues, he said.

"Neighborhood Services has the ability to ... deal with stuff that's not so urgent. ... We have the time to invest upfront, contacting people, educating them and having those conversations, trying to come up with effective solutions rather than just coming in, throwing a sticker on (the vehicle) and then taking possession of it," he said.

Colorado Springs police are still responsible for addressing reports of people living permanently in recreation vehicles parked on public streets.

The new approach has been successful in the few months since it was implemented, Hammes said.

Since March 1, the new four-person enforcement team has taken about 973 calls for abandoned vehicles across the city. In about half of those cases, the vehicle was gone when the enforcement team arrived, Hammes said. In approximately 425 cases where the team has made contact with the vehicle owner, they've only had to impound or ticket about 25 or 26 of those cars.

"(That) tells me we're doing a really good job spending the time upfront to educate and solve the problem rather than taking that punitive measure, which is very costly for us to take possession of a vehicle," Hammes said.

The city charges a $46.75 impound fee and $30 per day to store the vehicle, according to information provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department. To tow a vehicle, the city charges $90 per hour, per tow truck.

Officials' emphasis on educating the public about local vehicle parking laws means the enforcement team is not returning as often to address the issue in the same neighborhoods or with the same vehicle owners, Hammes said.

Cars parked on the street for more than 72 hours without moving can have a "pretty big impact" on a neighborhood's quality and livability, so it's important to solve the problem for the long-term, he said.

"In our neighborhoods, some of those streets are pretty narrow. If they're clogged with vehicles, that creates a dense feeling ... when you're in the neighborhood, so we try to keep those vehicles moving and we try to keep them operable," he said.

Most of the calls Hammes' team responds to are a simple case of ignorance, he said. Most people don't know they're violating city ordinance by keeping their vehicle parked on a neighborhood street for more than 72 hours. If they are aware of the ordinance, a lot of times they're not aware their neighbors are bothered by their parked car, he said.

Hammes suggests neighbors talk to each other more often to forge understanding and work out possible issues as needed.

"If (neighbors) can have a conversation, I find that usually stems a lot of ill will. When the city shows up and is dealing with something officially, then that will sometimes cause some ... disgruntled attitudes and a little bit of unfriendliness. If you know your neighbor, don't be afraid to talk to them. Usually that's the best outcome," he said.

Residents can file city code or land use complaints to the Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services Department by phone at 719-444-7891, online at coloradosprings.gov/neighborhoodservices or via the GoCOS! app or webpage at coloradosprings.gov/gocos.