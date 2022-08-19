A transformed park in Colorado Springs will be celebrated at a grand reopening Saturday.

Officials and community organizers will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. at Panorama Park for an all-afternoon affair honoring what leaders call the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history.

They previously considered the 13 1/2 acres undeveloped, consisting of an outdated playground, benches, picnic tables and a dirt parking lot. Onlookers considered it a neglected aspect of the city’s southeast side.

For the grand reopening, all are invited to bring a blanket for the new event lawn that will host live music and other performances. Other demonstrations are set for the new skate park and new bike course, with three dirt circuits aimed at appealing to different skill levels. Also new and improved: a splash pad, climbing boulder, fitness station, “adventure trail,” basketball courts and multi-use sports fields.

Panorama Park’s rebirth started with community meetings in 2019. Ground broke last year on the project costing $8.5 million, with $3 million of that from private and nonprofit organizations.

It was “a project more substantial than any of us could have done alone,” Colorado Springs parks department’s Britt Haley said in a news release. She thanked Trust for Public Land and resident activists with the group RISE | Southeast Colorado Springs.

The Saturday celebration is set to last through 3 p.m. Panorama Park is located at 4540 Fenton Road. Event parking at Peak Vista Community Health Center (1815 Jet Wing Drive) and Panorama Middle School (2145 S. Chelton Road); cycling or walking to the park is encouraged.