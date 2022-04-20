Multiple reports of a police impersonator in Fountain

Authorities in Fountain have received several reports that someone is impersonating a police officer, according to Gazette new partner KKTV.
According to Fountain Police, the impersonator is calling from 719-367-5993 and claiming to be “Officer Paige Foster.” The caller states he’s “looking for information if you can call me back.” The caller usually has a southern accent, KKTV reported.
Fountain Police are asking the public to not answer the phone if they see this number and to not call it back, according to KKTV.