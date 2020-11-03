Multiple people driving in the area of Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway became concerned Monday afternoon after seeing a man dressed in all black sitting in the street. He also ran into traffic while carrying a four-foot stick and approached drivers in an aggressive manner, according to police.
After multiple people in the area called 911, officers arrived around 2 p.m. to find the man darting in and out of traffic.
When officers tried to talk to the man, he started to walk out into traffic on Powers Boulevard, "causing a dangerous situation for the suspect and the unexpected drivers on the roadway," police said.
The suspect was taken into custody. Due to medical concerns, he was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.