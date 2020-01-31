Another train of snowstorms set to roll through Colorado early next week is bringing more fresh powder to parts of the high country. Some mountains could get more than 2 feet of snow.
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, another round of snow will develop Monday and continue through Tuesday, coating most mountains with 6 to 15 inches of fresh powder. The second round of snow will likely strike from Thursday to Friday, with another 10+ inches of new snow landing in the northern and central mountains. That’s a grand total of 25+ inches of fresh powder hitting next week.
During the following week (Feb. 10-14), mountain snow showers will likely hit hard across parts of the southern mountains.
Talk about a powdery January! Here’s how many inches of snow fell over the high country Thursday according to reports from around the state: Steamboat (7″), Vail (5″), Arapahoe Basin (3″), Loveland (3″), Winter Park (3″), Breckenridge (2″), Copper Mountain (2″), Keystone (2″), and Monarch (1″).
Motorists headed up to the mountains are advised to use caution and be prepared for active traction and chain laws in place around the state. Keep your trunk stocked with winter safety essentials in case of an emergency.