A second crash on I-25 is snarling traffic Tuesday morning.
The right shoulder of southbound I-25 is blocked south of Circle Drive/Lake Avenue because of a crash.
Earlier, all lanes of northbound I-25 were closed between South Academy Boulevard and U.S. 85 because of a multiple-vehicle crash.
I-25 NB: Crash between Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard and US 85. All lanes closed due to multi vehicle crash. https://t.co/FMfweQeV5q— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 5, 2019
Crashes have been reported on Powers at both Carefree and Dublin.
