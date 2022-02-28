Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Patrick Leslie Blanchard — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, harassment, criminal mischief and burglary.
Daniel Felipe Cabrera — age 24, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald with hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal discharge of firearm, driving under restraint and driving under the influence.
Kirsten Kay Fox — age 20, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault/menace, robbery, accessory to crime, obstruction, reckless endangerment and driving under restraint.
Tyler Michael King — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, trespass and protection order violation.
Maurice Anthony Litchfield — age 30, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal mischief, vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, drug paraphernalia, open container in vehicle, aggravated motor vehicle theft, trespass, controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, impersonating a peace officer, violation of protection order, felony menacing, stalking and harassment.
Tino Deaudeare Rice — age 40, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, kidnapping, false imprisonment, harassment, driving under restraint, driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired and careless driving.
Stephen Randall Sexton — age 56, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, protection order violation and harassment.
Christopher Nolden Tillman — age 37, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, failure to register as sex offender, strangulation, child abuse, harassment, habitual criminal, driving under restraint, controlled substance, introduction and possession of contraband.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459.