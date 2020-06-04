According to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture, Mount Evans Highway won’t be opening to vehicles during the 2020 season due to impacts of COVID-19.
The road is jointly managed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Denver Mountain Parks, and the USDA Forest Service. Together, the three decided that keeping the road closed to vehicles would be best to manage health and safety risks, as well as due to economic feasibility.
While no plans have been announced to keep hikers and bikers from using the road, restrooms and services will not be provided on the mountain this summer. It’s also worth mentioning that many hikers and bikers use the highway to access various trails along the road to start their adventure. For example, most peak baggers looking to summit the 14,265-foot mountain opt to start their hike at Summit Lake – 9 miles past the entry gate for the road.
The press release also warned hikers that plan on entering the area that nearby parking would be extremely limited.
On the plus side, the closure will allow CDOT to perform maintenance on the notoriously sketchy road that can’t be completed while the road is open. They’ll be fixing potholes and markings that help keep motorists safe, among other things.
In the typical year, more than 200,000 people travel up Mount Evans Road to the summit, with the route being considered the highest paved road in North America. The road is typically open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
If you’re looking to bag Mount Evans this summer, another popular route to the summit does exist. It’s a difficult and dangerous class 3 that requires one to summit Mount Bierstadt before crossing the Sawtooth Ridge to Evans. It’s more than 10 miles long and is only for experienced climbers.