Garden of the Gods will eliminate motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m. to noon on April 29 for a special “motorless morning” event. Visitors may park their cars at the Visitor and Nature Center, Trading Post or overflow lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site and walk, bike, skateboard or longboard from there.

The event allows visitors to enjoy the park without the noise and congestion brought by automobiles.

Parking will be limited in the overflow lot due to the 30th Street corridor project, according to a news release. People with disabilities can find designated parking at the visitor center, which will provide shuttling into the park upon request for those who need it.

Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will also offer additional motorless days from May through September via monthly early bird hike and bikes. The events allow visitors to enjoy the park without the noise and congestion brought by automobiles.

Hike and bikes are scheduled from 5 to 8 a.m. May 31, June 28, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27.

The parks department held its first motorless morning in 2018, and early bird hike and bikes began in 2020. Normal park rules and regulations will apply during each of the motorless events, but skateboards and longboards will be allowed on April 29.