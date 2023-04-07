Three southbound lanes of North Powers Boulevard are closed at East Woodmen Road after a traffic crash Friday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Emergency responders reportedly extricated more than one trapped motorist just south of the Woodmen-Powers intersection. Individuals involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital in ambulances and are in stable condition, the Fire Department said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Tags

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.