A man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night, police said.
At about 7:40 p.m., Colorado Springs police responded to the crash in the 2700 block of South Academy Boulevard, south of Astrozon Boulevard, and found the motorcyclist unresponsive in the road.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was southbound on Academy Boulevard and approaching a green light at an entrance to the Hancock Plaza shopping center, when the vehicles in front of him began to "slow for an unknown reason."
As he attempted to slow down, he lost control of the motorcycle, slid into a concrete median at the shopping center entrance, and was thrown from his motorcycle.
He died at the scene of the crash. Police said he was wearing a helmet.
Investigators said neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor in this crash.
The death is the eighth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs, and the second motorcycle-related fatality this year.
Anyone with information or who was a witness to this crash is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.