A new aeration system in Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs designed to protect the popular destination during a toxic algae bloom has prompted Colorado Springs officials to no longer allow motor boats on the lake through at least the summer.—

The rule change starts May 1 and is meant to prevent motor boats from damaging the new system, said Vanessa Zink, a city spokeswoman. Boats, jet skis and other motorized watercrafts have been allowed on the 52-acre Prospect Lake since at least 1936, she added.

The new infrastructure also means the lake situated east of downtown within Memorial Park will transition to a "swim at your own risk" policy, also starting May 1. Zink said the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department received complaints over the years about the "high" cost to swim there and scheduling conflicts to use the lake between swimmers and motor boat operators.

Zink said the new swimming policy allows swimmers more access to the lake. And those who want to swim near lifeguards should look into other city facilities with that option, she added.

The two rule changes to the lake could last only through the summer once the city has assessed the aeration system, Zink said.

The aeration system set to be installed this summer will assist with water turnover, which is one of the conditions that contributed to blue-green algae presence that shut down the lake from public use during the summers of 2019 and 2020, the city said Tuesday.

“Prospect Lake is a cherished community asset with stunning views of Pikes Peak, and we are committed to its health and vitality,” Kim King, the city’s recreation and administration manager, said in a news release. “We believe and are hopeful that the new aeration system will help ensure safer water for recreating, a healthier habitat for wildlife, and improved aesthetics over the long-term.”

In a statement to The Gazette, King said the city has been applying an enzyme-based non-pesticide treatment to the lake since 2020 but "felt a long-term solution needed to be considered due to the continuing issues with algae blooms, fish die-off and increased water temperatures."

"An aeration system provides a proactive approach to these issues," King wrote.

Construction of the project is scheduled between May and July. A final cost is unknown but King added that the city was awarded funds through the America Rescue Plan Act.

The blue-green algae, a type of bacteria, produces a toxin called microcytsin, which can be harmful to people and animals. The algae levels can explode during sustained hot weather, stagnant water, and polluted stormwater runoff.

The bacteria has popped up at Prospect Lake in the past. Dead fish washed up on the bank during the summer of 2019, prompting officials to shut down the lake as tests were conducted. In July 2020, dozens of fish at Prospect Lake were likely killed by blue-green algae.

Other bodies of water in the state have also dealt with this toxic algae. Some of the most recent cases occurred last summer and included Dome Lakes State Wildlife Area in Gunnison, DeWeese Reservoir near Westcliffe and Willow Creek Reservoir in Grand County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials warned visitors and those with pets that contact with or consuming the water could lead to death.

Prospect Lake reopened for recreational activities during Labor Day weekend in 2020. It was closed for nearly 12 weeks while the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department worked with Colorado Springs Utilities to eliminate an abundance of blue-green algae in the water.

Previously, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region ran the swimming operations on limited days and times, the city said. The change will allow for free public swimming at the popular spot, located in front of the Eni R. Jasperson Beach House.

The Prospect Lake's beach house reopened last summer after it shut down nearly two years ago for renovations. The $1.4 million renovations included indoor and outdoor learning spaces, seating, community rooms, beach volleyball and a patio among other additions.

Visitors can rent standup paddleboards to use on the lake, as the parks department is in the process of seeking additional proposals for activities to enhance lake usage, the city said.