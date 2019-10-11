Colorado’s first widespread measurable snow of the season sparked chaos across Front Range roads Thursday.
Several accidents unfolded early Thursday morning, with more than 300 crashes reported in the Denver metro area. The Denver Police Department reported 193 crash reports since 6:00 a.m., with 93 of those crashes occurring within a 3-hour period. The Aurora Police Department also reported 110 crashes.
Heading into PM rush hour, we’ve received 193 traffic crash reports since 6AM. Let’s do better this evening, #Denver. Take your time out there, allow for extra stopping distance and just drive safely — we’d hate to have to delay your trip home...😉 #CommuteResponsibly #snow pic.twitter.com/wbZMRgabDp— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2019
The wintry mix packing heavy snow, ice, and strong gusty winds, also impacted thousands of airline travelers arriving and departing out of Denver International Airport. According to FlightAware, 1,013 flights were delayed and 123 flights were canceled.
While the snowstorm has officially ended in Colorado, the ski resorts are busy firing up the snow guns as they race to open first. Here’s a look at all the opening and closing dates for the 2019-2020 ski season at every resort in Colorado. Please note, dates are subject to change according to ski resort conditions and weather.
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, the next storm will likely hit Colorado sometime around October 20.
Hello old friend, nice to see you again winter.— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) October 10, 2019
We've received around 5" overnight and it's still coming down. Opening day is getting closer by the day!#ABasin #LetsLegend pic.twitter.com/iqUBTQBrPh
For those looking to get out and enjoy the remaining colors of fall, expect plenty of sunshine across the Front Range this weekend. Temperatures will still be a little cool Friday afternoon, with highs reaching in the upper 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday.