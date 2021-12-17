As of midday Friday, Colorado Springs Utilities had restored power to 88% of customers impacted by Wednesday's devastating windstorm.
More than 5,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers continued to go without power as of noon Friday, the agency said. Crews were working around the clock to restore power to residents and businesses.
Crews had restored power by Friday to nearly 40,000 customers who lost power during the storm. But the pace of repairs could slow during the next couple of days, said Charles Cassidy, Colorado Springs Utilities' general manager of energy construction, operations and maintenance.
“Each one of these outages we’re now dealing with are not large outages with large pockets of customers — think hundreds or thousands — but rather small pockets of outages with 50, 20, in many cases just a single customer outage,” Cassidy said.
Crews aimed to complete all repairs by Sunday, Cassidy said, if not sooner.
Crews have had to deal with downed trees, fallen fences and other structural damage impeding repairs; Cassidy said the amount of cleanup required to be able to fix broken powerlines and poles has slowed the process. However, now that other electric agencies along the Front Range have finished their repairs, Utilities should receive more mutual aid from Fountain and Denver crews.
Wednesday's storm resulted in more than 50 damaged poles along with other issues such as broken transformers and downed power lines.
"This is probably upwards of one of the worst, if not the second worst, experiences we’ve had to triage and restore," Cassidy said. "Definitely worse than the the bomb cyclone of 2019."
Those without power can call Pikes Peak United Way at 211 for assistance or visit the Westside Community Center, 1628 West Bijou St. in Colorado Springs. The center is offering a warm space to enjoy a hot beverage, charge phones and access restrooms. The center is open until 8 p.m. Friday and open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.