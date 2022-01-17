Drivers, beware: More road closures are expected this week as crews continue work on the 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock, officials said.
As part of the Interstate 25 South "gap" project north of Colorado Springs, crews are scheduled to install signs, glare screens and complete other work, and will implement various closures in the new express lanes (the far left lanes) along north- and southbound I-25 between Monument Hill and Castle Rock.
The closures started Monday, with scheduled work from 8-4 p.m. daily until Friday.
Other work includes:
— Overnight Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m.-5 a.m., crews will close various single lanes on north- and southbound I-25 for guardrail repair, sign installation and device maintenance.
— Flagging on the east and west frontage roads continues from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flagging at the County Line, Greenland and Upper Lake Gulch Road interchanges continues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
