Part of Interstate 70 shut down near Frisco on Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided with a moose, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The car-moose crash happened in the eastbound lanes. The passengers were reportedly extricated from the vehicle. Information about injuries sustained by those involved or the moose has not been released. The road has since reopened.
#BREAKING— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 15, 2019
I-70 eastbound is CLOSED at the east Frisco exit due to car vs. moose crash. @Summit_Fire on-scene, having to extricate occupants from vehicle. Expect delays!#cotraffic @SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/VZfUpN9vCk
Male moose can weigh anywhere from 800 to 1,500 pounds. Female moose are smaller, weighing anywhere from 440 to 790 pounds.
Each year, an average of 3,300 animal collisions are reported in Colorado.
In a similar incident, a mountain lion wandered through rush hour traffic on Highway 82 near Glenwood Springs.
Watch for wildlife on Colorado’s roads and highways. Follow speed limits and be aware of wildlife crossings and warnings in the area. It’s not uncommon for herds of wildlife including elk and sheep to jam up the roads.