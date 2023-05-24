Colorado Springs police are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Samuel Nugent from north Colorado Springs, according to a Wednesday news release.

According to the release, Nugent was last seen at his home on Dillon Circle on May 10, nearly two weeks back. His family said he is at risk, with some health issues and requires daily medication.

“Today, detectives with Metro Vice received information from an acquaintance that raised the level of concern for Samuel’s safety,” the release said.

Nugent is approximately 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He was last seen in a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes, wearing a black under armor backpack and riding a white mountain bike with red headlights. The press release describes the bike as being “a few years old.”

Authorities are asking for anyone with information regarding Nugent’s whereabouts to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or to leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.