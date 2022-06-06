The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Arkansas couple who recently camped in the area, according to a social media post from the department.
Robert and Mary Jane Bowman, of Garfield, Ark., were in the Alamosa County area recently but haven’t been in touch with their Arkansas family in the past few days, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Bowmans were driving a Ford pickup, Arkansas license plate 445-SBZ, with a camper attached.
Anyone who may have seen the couple is asked to call the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office at 719-589-6608.