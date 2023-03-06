The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a senior alert for a 78-year-old man last seen Monday morning in Manitou Springs.

Randall J. Austin was last seen wearing a bright blue shirt and navy blue pants at 10:15 a.m. in the area of El Paso Boulevard and U.S. 24. He is described as having blue eyes and white hair. The alert says he is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.

Austin may be driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado plates: Z2L026. He could also be headed in the direction of Breckenridge, according to investigators.

The alert says Austin suffers from cognitive impairment and a disability.

Anyone who sees Austin or has relevant information is asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Department at 719-390-5555.