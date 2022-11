UPDATE:

A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The boy, Charles, was reported missing from the 900 block of Widefield Drive.

Information from the original story is below:

Charles takes medication and is developmentally delayed. He was last seen around 8 a.m. wearing a red and gray jacket, black "Star Wars" shirt, red pants and black shoes.