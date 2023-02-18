Penrose Library in the Pikes Peak Library District closed Saturday after initial screenings for meth contamination in the bathrooms showed levels that were above the state's threshold.

According to a release sent Saturday afternoon, initial screening results were released on Friday from testing conducted Feb. 8 at three of the most highly trafficked libraries in the district: East Library, Library 21c, and Penrose Library.

The district said samples taken from bathrooms in the East and 21c libraries contained methamphetamine contamination levels measuring above the minimum state limit set by the state of 0.25 micrograms per 100 centimeters, but below the maximum threshold of 0.5 micrograms per 100 centimeters.

“Results at this level trigger the need to proceed to the next level of testing, the preliminary assessment level. This level of tests narrows the results to the specific locations within the restroom that have been affected and determines the extent to which they have been affected,” the release read.

Samples from several restrooms in the Penrose Library showed contamination levels above the maximum threshold, prompting the need for “extensive preliminary assessment level testing for those restrooms and a few of the immediately adjacent areas,” according to the district.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Results of preliminary assessment level tests will be released once they become available, the district said.

It’s likely that Penrose Library will remain closed through the remainder of next week, the release said.

Penrose Library joins a list of at least four other libraries in Colorado that have temporarily shuttered due to meth contamination, including one in Littleton that will reopen Tuesday after being closed for more than a month.

Library officials said previously that findings from the other Colorado libraries is what prompted the screenings at the PPLD sites.

This article will be updated once more information is received.