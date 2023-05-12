Colorado Springs' main bus terminal lobby and restrooms will be closed until further notice because of meth contamination, according to news release Friday.

“To address this issue, MMT will hire a remediation contractor who is certified by the State of Colorado,” according to the news release from Mountain Metropolitan Transit. “At this time, the extent of the decontamination work required is unknown. The facility will be tested again after the remediation work is completed, in compliance with state standards and to ensure the Downtown Terminal is safe for public use.”

Mountain Metro will not know a timeline for reopening until a remediation contractor that is certified by the State of Colorado can be found, the city said in an email. An assessment on what needs to be done and time needed for remediation will follow.

Mountain Metro and libraries in Colorado Springs have dealt with meth contamination in recent months.

In April, restrooms and the lobby at the bus station at 127 E. Kiowa St. were closed to test for possible methamphetamine contamination.

Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs resumed regular hours in late February following closures prompted by initial screening results indicating methamphetamine, according to the Pikes Peak Library District.

Restrooms were the focus of meth contamination at the downtown branch at 20 N. Cascade Ave.

Penrose Library joined a list of at least four other libraries in Colorado in recent months that temporarily shuttered due to meth contamination.