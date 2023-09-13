As industrious and organized as Charles Vorwaller was as the head of a household of seven children, he ran a Colorado Springs nonprofit organization for 30 years in the same dedicated way.

His steadfast methodology worked. From 1970 to 2000, Vorwaller grew Pikes Peak Mental Health and Family Counseling Center from 22 employees and an annual budget of $225,000 to 600 employees, 1,000 volunteers and an annual budget of $20 million.

“He hired people with can-do attitudes, shared his vision, set a clear path and the organization reached its goals,” said his son, David Vorwaller.

Charles J. Vorwaller, the patriarch in a namesake lineage of four, died Sept. 1 in American Fork, Utah, at age 89.

He had lived in Colorado Springs for nearly 50 years, and with his wife, Madeleine, raised their children while he rose to the level of a respected community leader.

Former U.S. Congressman Joel Hefley from Colorado Springs helped orchestrate the merger of the community mental health center and Family Counseling Center, which 53 years ago hired Vorwaller as the first CEO of the new organization. Today it is known as Diversus Health.

“He put together a wonderful organization that Colorado Springs had needed for a long time,” Hefley said. “He was an outstanding director and a good friend. I’m very disheartened that we lost him.”

Vorwaller was considered a visionary, who developed sharp lobbying skills for an industry that largely had been relegated to margins of society and suffered from funding cuts from state coffers.

He realized that running a nonprofit like a business was more beneficial in the quest to help others, said his son, Charles Vorwaller II.

“He developed an approach he called corporate configuring,” he said, which involved accumulating income-generating enterprises. For example, the mental health center's affiliated foundation purchased Altamira Apartments in 1991, with profits poured into the community health organization.

“The phrase dad used is that nonprofits need to come out of the tin-cup era,” said David Vorwaller. “Every year they never knew how much was going to come from United Way or the state, and nonprofits typically have always had their tin cup out asking for people to donate in small or large part. In order to achieve, you have to have a long-sighted vision and goals.”

The kids knew “dad was very busy” and that his job was demanding, said his daughter, Wendy.

“In turn, we got to witness how being part of a larger community outside of our family is really important,” she said. “He always wanted us to make a difference at our schools we went to.”

Days began and ended with prayer for the Mormon family.

“Even when I’d get home from a date, my parents would be up and they’d have family prayer with me,” said David Vorwaller.

And every Monday night was “Family Home Evening.”

“It was that sacred of a day that even when we got part-time jobs mowing yards, babysitting, delivering newspapers, we knew it was important,” David Vorwaller said.

Vorwaller decided who in the family would lead the evening, which included singing songs, listening to a lesson and calendaring the clan’s many activities.

“Dad used that time to have us be involved in things not really taught in school,” said Charles the second, whose son and grandson are Charles III and IV. “Life lessons —we’d plan a family trip and create a budget, and family members would be responsible.”

His dad was the kind of man who turned down raises as the CEO because he knew that would affect how many additional workers he could bring on.

“If he took a $40,000 pay increase, that could equal two to three people that could not be hired,” David Vorwaller said. “He knew he would still make enough to be able to provide. We did not grow up in an elaborate environment, but we also did not grow up in poverty because he taught us how to be resourceful.”

Some 350 community movers and shakers attended a private retirement party for Vorwaller held at The Broadmoor, where he was remembered as “an institution,” according to a Gazette article dated June 24, 2000.

“People might know all of the compassion he had, but they might not know he was courageous in his willingness to forge new partnerships and to look at mental health beyond psychological diagnoses,” said David Berns, who now lives in Michigan.

Berns, a former director of the El Paso County Department of Human Services, put his head together with Vorwaller’s to come up with a solution for adoptive families who needed counseling and guidance.

“He was willing to co-locate staff in my office get adoptive families mental health services. I don’t know that anybody else had done that,” Berns said. “It’s been a long time since he retired, but his legacy lives on, and others have carried it forward.”

After Vorwaller retired — or “transitioned” to a new stage in life as his children said he called it — the Vorwallers became missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Facing health difficulties, the couple returned to their home state of Utah in 2019. Madeleine died last December. Six of his seven children survive.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel in Pleasant Grove, Utah, followed by a graveside service at American Fork City Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Vorwaller's name to the LDS Church Humanitarian Aid Fund at churchofjesuschrist.org.