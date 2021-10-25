A public memorial service for legendary Colorado Springs artist Michael Charles Garman will be held at Bancroft Park on Nov. 7, a news release from Michael Garman Museum & Gallery announced.

Garman, a famed local sculptor and businessman, died Oct. 8 at age 83. He lived in the Pikes Peak region for over 50 years, sculpting thousands of pieces including cowboys, firefighters and others "capturing the great American spirit."

Garman's studio lies in the center of Old Colorado City and displays one of Garman's crowning achievements, Magic Town, a 3,000-square-foot cityscape of miniature people and buildings.

Garman "decided to end his life as he had lived, on his terms," after years of deteriorating health and suffering a stroke in September that posed a difficult recovery, the release said. He turned over the operation of his company, Michael Garman Productions, to his daughter, Vanessa, when he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008.

Before his death, he told of living a bold life with no regrets, the release said: "Along the way, I’ve made some beautiful mistakes, but I learned from each one of them. "I’ve never been frightened of life or, for that matter, of death. That’s probably why I’ve been able to live — to really live. And it has been a hell of a ride.”

The memorial service for Garman will start at 1 p.m. The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery will remain closed during the ceremony to give the facility's staff a chance to attend the service, the release said.