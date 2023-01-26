A memorial has been scheduled for Kimball Bayles, the founder and longtime owner of Kimball's Peak Three Theater.

The memorial for Bayles, who died at age 70 on Jan. 11, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday. It is being hosted by the Community Cultural Collective in the Colorado Springs City Auditorium at 221 E. Kiowa St.

"We would like to invite the community to join family and friends to remember the life and legacy of Kimball Bayles," the Kimball's Peak Three Theater team said in a release.

"In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kimball Bayles Media Arts Scholarship Fund, which will support the future media arts workforce development program at the Community Cultural Collective," the release said.

The scholarship is a new program that will serve students of all ages looking to pursue a media arts career.

Bayles renovated and opened Kimball's Twin Peak Theaters at 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in 1994. Around 2009 he installed a third movie screen and it became Peak Three Theater. For years, the theater was the only place to see independent films in town and has remained the only place to see a movie downtown.

Kimball's Peak Three Theater is closed until further notice.