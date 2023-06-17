Additional safety and security measures are being installed in Memorial Park, a beloved Colorado Springs landmark plagued in recent years by thefts, fights, vandalism, and shootings, including one that left a teen boy and his cousin dead.

The new safety features, including 19 security gates, additional lighting and security cameras, are expected to be completed by the end of this month, according to project manager Erik Rodriguez.

"The lights have been installed around Sertich Ice Center and the south end of Prospect Lake," Rodriguez said, and "are already functional."

There were more than 300 crimes reported at Memorial Park between 2020 and 2022, according to Colorado Springs police data. The security upgrades were made possible through a $1.72 million grant from the state’s Safe Streets program.

Andrew Rummel, general manager of Sertich Ice Center, said crime had become a topic of discussion within the Sertich community, especially with those who use the rink daily. He said the rink is most affected by crimes of minor theft and incidents at the nearby skate park.

Violence and vandalism at the skate park have been a concern. In August 2021, vandals defaced several monuments at the park, painting anti-police rhetoric on the Peace Officers Memorial and covering sections of the Veterans Memorial in profanity.

In November 2021, a shooting at the skate park resulted in the deaths of a teenage boy and his cousin, both from Colorado Springs. A separate shooting in 2015 at Memorial Park left another 14-year-old boy dead after a dispute over a missing cellphone.

"I would say overall our parks are very safe," said Britt Haley, director of the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department. But she acknowledged the Safe Streets grant at Memorial Park provided a “wonderful opportunity” with “impeccable timing.”

“We document a good amount of property crime and vandalism to the park and park amenities.”

Haley also lauded the city's decision to hire four park rangers responsible for patrolling Colorado Springs’ array of urban parks.

Memorial Park, a popular recreation space in Colorado Springs for over 80 years, hosts a variety of amenities including sports courts, the velodrome bicycle track, multiple playgrounds and a 2.2-mile jogging path around the perimeter.

According to Haley, a "rough total" of 300,000-350,000 people visit the park annually for special events, sports and routine visitation.

The park also is home to Prospect Lake, a popular area during the warm months to enjoy swimming, paddle boarding, fishing, and boating. In 2018, the city invested $1.4 million in renovations toward the lake's Beach House, which first opened its doors in 1937. The updated space reopened in 2021, providing indoor and outdoor beachside community space, a new concessions stand and beach volleyball courts.

Colorado Springs founder General William Jackson Palmer donated the land to the city in 1887. Three years later, the city voted to build dams on either side of the marshy area to create Prospect Lake.

The space was named Memorial Park following World War II, now featuring memorials dedicated to each branch of the military.

"It is a place to remember all of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country," according to the Visit Colorado Springs website.

As part of the decision to add these specific safety measures, the Hillside Advisory Board, a Hillside community organization neighboring Memorial Park, was consulted for its perspective on ways to prevent crime in the area.

Residents discussed their experience with criminal activity in the park and requested additional lights and cameras in hopes of decreasing overnight crime.

Additionally, the advisory board emphasized their expectations surrounding general maintenance, including keeping monitored areas clear of debris that could interfere with the security cameras.

“Part of the safety measures are increased lighting and cameras. Those have proven to be great deterrents.” said Rummel, the ice center manager. “Obviously, criminals don’t prefer to commit crimes in a well-lit area while being recorded.”

Rob Prestin, a Springs resident of five years and a parent who frequents the ice rink, told The Gazette he’s been aware of the park’s criminal activity in the past.

“When all the break-ins were happening a little while back, I was worried. The fortunate thing is, until it happens to you, you’re kind of ignorant of the idea of it. I don’t typically feel nervous about it, and the security makes me feel better about it.”

Bill and Lana Shafer, active patrons of the park and city residents for three years, are weary of criminal activity in the park.

“It’s easy to stay in your bubble, but at times we’ve been suspicious of groups, or have gotten stares that made us uneasy,” Shafer said, “We don’t stay in the park past dusk, and that’s for a reason.”

Madi Love, an avid skater and frequent user of the skate park, said that although she’s had a few questionable experiences at the park, the scene there is mainly full of "good vibes."

“I’ve had a few weird interactions with people who seem like they’re high or out of it. I’ve found people sleeping here a couple of times, but other than that, nothing too crazy,” Love said.

Measuring effectiveness

Citing recent property crime and vandalism to the park, and its amenities, Haley said the security gates are a focal point of the project, which will allow park officials to close the property after hours.

“We’ve had an excellent outcome in installing these gates at Palmer Park and Garden of the Gods,” Haley said.

Haley said the city saw a significant criminal decrease at both parks.

Gates were installed at Garden of the Gods in 2018, during a period that saw crime increasing 137.5%.

Palmer Park received new security gates in 2015 in a time when crime fell by 12.5%.

Haley said the new security measures at Memorial Park will allow park staff to focus less on criminal deterrence and have more time to focus on general park upkeep and maintenance.

She said progress also was being made on putting the new urban park rangers in place.

"We are currently reviewing applications and are in the hiring process for the senior ranger for the urban ranger team," she said. "That person can help select the three rangers who will fill out that urban ranger team."

Denver has seen success with a similar program, establishing the Denver Park Ranger Program in 2002.

According to Josh Glover, the Denver Park Ranger manager, the program started with four part-time seasonal rangers, who worked on weekends and holidays July through October. Over the past 20 years, the ranger team has grown exponentially, consisting now of 40 full-time rangers and 20 additional part-time employees.

The program covers more than 250 urban parks, 260 miles of urban paths and trails, and 14,000 acres of mountain parks.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs' Memorial Park experienced only eight calls to police for service on potential crimes this year, as of April, none of which were violent.

In closing remarks, Hillside Advisory Board members relayed their hope that the new safety measures will increase park appreciation and use, and for those directly around the park “to feel heard, safe, and as though real improvements have been made.”