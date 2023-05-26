CLOSINGS:
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses will run on a Sunday schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail services Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts on summer break. Check individual districts.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday. Contact The Promenade Shops at Briargate for Monday hours; 719-265-6264.
Major grocery and department stores: Most open regular hours Monday.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: cotrip.org
Arizona: az511.com
Kansas: tinyurl.com/2v7hwhha
Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: nmroads.com
Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot
Texas: drivetexas.org
Utah: udot.utah.gov
Wyoming: wyoroad.info
