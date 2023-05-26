Memorial Day.jpg
CLOSINGS:

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses will run on a Sunday schedule Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.

Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail services Monday.

Public schools: Most school districts on summer break. Check individual districts.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday. Contact The Promenade Shops at Briargate for Monday hours; 719-265-6264.

Major grocery and department stores: Most open regular hours Monday.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: tinyurl.com/2v7hwhha

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info

