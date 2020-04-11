Multiple fire agencies in southern Colorado are responding to a grass fire burning east of La Junta, the Otero County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon.
According to a tweet posted by the sheriff's office at 3 p.m., several fire units from the southeast Colorado were responding to the fire, which has been dubbed the "Bent's Fort Fire."
The fire is reportedly burning near Colorado 194 in the area of The Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site. The U.S. national park site is about two hours southeast of Colorado Springs.
The sheriff's office did not have an estimated size for the fire, but described it as "massive" in social media posts Saturday afternoon.
