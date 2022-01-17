MLK Day 3

Gordon Randall hugs her daughter during the annual Martin Luther King Day march and rally in downtown Colorado Springs. The day started with the All People's Martin Luther King Day breakfast at Colorado College and then the hundreds people marched from Colorado College to the bandshell at Acacia Park for a rally. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

Most offices, facilities and agencies in the Colorado Springs area will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Below is a list of related events, services available and closures:

EVENTS

MONDAY

Colorado Springs Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual All People's Breakfast — 10-11:30 a.m. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8wz4b3.

MONDAY-FRIDAY

Check Cashing Day and Standing on the Shoulder — Virtual presentations by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

TUESDAY

Virtual 2022 National Day of Racial Healing — 1-2:15 p.m. Registration: healourcommunities.org.

WEDNESDAY

It Starts With Me — Virtual community conversation with ACLU, 6 p.m. Registration: action.aclu.org.

JAN. 24

Virtual Finding Joy in the Resistance — With media producer and author Austin Channing Brown. Registration: tinyurl.com/3y4mycz6.

CLOSURES

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: County, city, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branched closed Monday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Monday.

Public schools: Most schools closed Monday; check with individual schools or districts.

The Gazette: Office open Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open regular hours Monday.

Grocery and department stores: Open regular hours Monday.

Listing of events compiled by The Gazette's Carlotta Olson.

