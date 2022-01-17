Most offices, facilities and agencies in the Colorado Springs area will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Below is a list of related events, services available and closures:
EVENTS
MONDAY
Colorado Springs Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual All People's Breakfast — 10-11:30 a.m. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8wz4b3.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
Check Cashing Day and Standing on the Shoulder — Virtual presentations by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
TUESDAY
Virtual 2022 National Day of Racial Healing — 1-2:15 p.m. Registration: healourcommunities.org.
WEDNESDAY
It Starts With Me — Virtual community conversation with ACLU, 6 p.m. Registration: action.aclu.org.
JAN. 24
Virtual Finding Joy in the Resistance — With media producer and author Austin Channing Brown. Registration: tinyurl.com/3y4mycz6.
CLOSURES
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.
Government offices: County, city, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branched closed Monday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Monday.
Public schools: Most schools closed Monday; check with individual schools or districts.
The Gazette: Office open Monday.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open regular hours Monday.
Grocery and department stores: Open regular hours Monday.
Listing of events compiled by The Gazette's Carlotta Olson.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only