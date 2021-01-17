mlk closed

A list of businesses and offices around Colorado Springs that are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: City, county, State and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail Monday.

Public schools: Most school districts closed Monday. Check with individual districts.

The Gazette: Open regular hours Monday.

Malls, major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.

