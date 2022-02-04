The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County expect to make interim improvements to Marksheffel Road in the coming months ahead of a larger effort to widen the road — a project likely to start in 2025.
Marksheffel Road is a major corridor for the growing eastern portion of the city that narrows to one lane in each direction between Dublin Boulevard and north Carefree Circle, a stretch of road where traffic slows significantly. Widening that section of road to two lanes in each direction is estimated to require about $60 million, said Gail Sturdivant, city engineer.
One of the most likely options for funding the project is the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax reauthorization expected to go before voters in November. If voters approve the extension of the tax, Marksheffel could be one of the first projects to get funding when the new cycle of revenue starts in 2025, she said. The city would like to have the road completely designed and a contractor on board so construction can start as soon as possible, she said.
Ahead of that project the city has started to fill potholes and plan intersection improvements that could happen later this year, she said. The city is also in the process of taking ownership of the whole corridor from the county, a lengthy legal process. However, the city is not waiting for that process get wrapped up to start work.
"We are preparing and taking action like we own it today," Sturdivant said.
Once widened, Marksheffel would have two lanes in each direction with a divided median and separate multiuse path. The change should help improve safety, in part, by easing driver frustration over delays that can cause people to take risks, said Tim Roberts, transportation planning manager.
However, the long timeline for widening the road may be a concern for some residents watching traffic worsen.
"That is a huge disappointment if they are not going to address it until 2025," resident Colleen Murphy said.
The city should have planned for road expansions as it approved housing in the area and this delay shows a lack of long-range planning, she said.
"It was a known issue at least five years ago," she said.
She expects the roadway will see more traffic crashes without additional lanes.
City Councilman Mike O'Malley, who represents the northeast portion of town, said he has heard consistently from his constituents about the road and he has been pushing for the improvements to be engineered so it can qualify for federal grant funding.
"I am alongside my constituents in being frustrated," he said.
In the near term, developer-funded construction of Banning Lewis Parkway expected to run parallel to Marksheffel could help ease congestion, he said. Embracing new ways to manage traffic, such as slower speeds that help traffic flow more smoothly, could also help and have been shown to help people arrive to their destinations faster, he said.
Marksheffel is in its current condition because local governments just have not had the resources for such a large project in recent years, Sturdivant said.
But the city and county are taking steps to address some of the issues.
Earlier this week, city crews filled potholes on a county-owned section of road to improve conditions. A pavement overlay is planned in the spring to help smooth out the road surface, she said.
As soon as possible, the county expects to start grading work to draw dirt and gravel back up along the edges of the road to smooth out the transition between the road and the surrounding land, said Kevin Mastin, executive director of the El Paso County Public Works Department. The ruts along the road can cause a safety concern if a driver is not paying attention and hits one of them, he said.
"It could potentially cause them to lose control of the vehicle," he said.
The city also expects to make some larger intersection design changes in the spring to help with congestion. For example, at Marksheffel and Dublin, the city expects to add southbound lanes so vehicles can get through the intersection faster, she said. The city is also planning to put in a traffic signal at Carefree Circle and Marksheffel to help manage the flow of traffic this year.
At Barnes Road and Marksheffel, the city is planning for an intersection reconstruction next year that would lower the road in anticipation of an eastern extension, Sturdivant said.
Following the fatal crash at Drennan Road and Marksheffel in November that killed a Widefield High School senior, the city expects to put in an interim traffic signal at that intersection this spring, followed by a permanent signal next year.
Ahead of upcoming construction, the city is launching a webpage to keep residents updated that should launch in the coming week, where residents can find updates on the project, she said.