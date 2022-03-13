Wyoming Colorado St Basketball

Colorado State's James Moors grabs a rebound away from Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado during the first half Wednesday in Fort Collins.

 The Associated Press

Two Colorado teams are heading to the Big Dance. 

Colorado State men's basketball will make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013. The Rams earned a No. 6 seed in this year's tournament, the highest in program history. The team will face No. 11 Michigan this Thursday in Indianapolis.

[See the full schedule for the Division I men's tournament here.] 

Download the printable bracket below: 

Download PDF 2022 NCAA DI Men's Bracket for March Madness

Women's college basketball was also an official part of Selection Sunday this year. The Colorado women's team received its first tournament selection since 2013. The No. 7 Buffs will face the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in Iowa City this Friday.

[See the full schedule for the Division I women's tournament here.]

Download the printable bracket for the women's tournament below:

Download PDF 2022 NCAA Women's Division I Bracket for March Madness

