Two Colorado teams are heading to the Big Dance.
Colorado State men's basketball will make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013. The Rams earned a No. 6 seed in this year's tournament, the highest in program history. The team will face No. 11 Michigan this Thursday in Indianapolis.
Women's college basketball was also an official part of Selection Sunday this year. The Colorado women's team received its first tournament selection since 2013. The No. 7 Buffs will face the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in Iowa City this Friday.
