As Bob Salem on Saturday began an attempt to become one of four individuals to push a peanut up Pikes Peak, the city of Manitou Springs has launched a website that will track his progress.

The website will be updated daily as Salem climbs the 11-mile trail to the summit of the 14,115-foot mountain. His goal is to reach it by July 17.

Salem is making the attempt as part of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of city life. If successful, Salem will be the first person to complete the peanut push in the 21st century.

The Colorado Springs man began his crawl up America’s Mountain via the Barr Trail Saturday with an undisclosed “contraption” taped to his nose to push the peanut.

"There is no city like Manitou Springs," Salem said. "I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs' 150th celebration."

Salem added that he hopes everyone takes the time to indulge in the rich history Pikes Peak represents.

"You won't want to leave," he said.