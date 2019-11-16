A man died after being hit by an SUV while walking on East Platte Avenue Saturday night, Colorado Springs police said.

At about 10:16 p.m.,the man was walking in the road, near the intersection of Babcock Road, when he was struck by an SUV headed west on Platte Avenue, police said. He died at the scene.

Westbound Platte Avenue was closed at Babcock Road for several hours while police investigated the crash.

The crash is the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian since Wednesday, when a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Motor Way.

Saturday's death marks the 41st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 47 traffic fatalities, according to police.