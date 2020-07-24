A photographer named Conrad Earnest, 62, is reportedly missing after leaving his home in Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday to photograph the NEOWISE comet. He is reported to have been driving a white 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. It is suspected that he was headed out on trails somewhere along the Western Slope of Colorado or the Moab area.
Our team is currently working to track down additional details of the case with local authorities. According to a family member, the man has been reported missing to authorities and a search has been started. The same family member also indicated that Earnest's phone has been inactive for multiple days.
A family member said Friday that Earnest's vehicle had been found at a trailhead. That area is being searched.
Earnest is an avid photographer that specializes in night photography. He recently took a NEOWISE comet photo in the Grand Junction area that was featured by the Associated Press and the New York Times. See more of Earnest's photography here.
If you know anything that could help lead to this man's discovery, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-244-3500 or Mesa County Search & Rescue at 970-242-6707. The case number is 20-38547.