The Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly crash between an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a man in a wheelchair, according to a news release.

The crash took place at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of East Las Vegas Street, when Deputy Greg Stoneham ran into a man crossing the street in a non-motorized wheelchair, officials said. The impact threw the man from the wheelchair.

Stoneham stopped and tried to aid the injured man, but he was declared dead at the scene, the release stated. Stoneham was not injured.

According to the State Patrol, Stoneham had been driving at the speed limit without police lights or sirens. The man was dressed in dark clothing, did not have reflective markings or lights, and was crossing the street in a poorly lit area. Neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in the crash.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Law enforcement officials are working to identify the man and contact his next of kin.

Stoneham, 48, joined the Sheriff's Office in April 2007. He will be on administrative leave while the State Patrol investigates the crash.

The road was closed for nearly five hours, officials said.