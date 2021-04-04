Pueblo police are hoping someone in the public might have information that can help solve a deadly shooting near Bessemer Park.
A person living in the area told police they heard a gunshot, looked outside, and saw a man lying in the roadway. The victim was dead when officers reached the scene. He had been shot once in the chest.
The county coroner has since identified the victim as 44-year-old David Tafoya.
Currently, detectives have little information on a suspect. The resident who called police heard the shooting but did not see anyone other than the victim. The shooting was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday close to the intersection of McCulley Avenue and Cedar Street, just outside the park.
