A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of twice robbing a Subway restaurant in Fountain, police said Tuesday.

Ean Meadows is accused of robbing the Subway restaurant at 6871 Mesa Ridge Pkwy. on Jan. 20 and again on Monday, Fountain police said. Authorities said evidence was found "linking Meadows to both Subway robberies" when he was contacted in connection with a separate investigation.

Meadows was arrested on suspicion of parole violation with robbery charges still pending, police said. Court records show he pleaded guilty to burglary charges in 2014 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Meadows is being held in the El Paso County Jail without bond, jail records show.

Police said they believe there may be additional suspects, and asked anyone with information about the robberies to contact Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918 or Detective Brendan Murt at 719-382-4274.

