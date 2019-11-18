Traffic cone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers should expect delays if traveling east on Garden of the Gods this week.

Colorado Springs Utilities is replacing two water main valves in the eastbound lanes between Rusina Road and Fire Station 9, which is just west of Chestnut Street.

The work began at 5 a.m. Monday and will continue through 8 Saturday night. During the work, Utilities says two eastbound lanes will be closed and westbound turn lanes through the construction zone will be limited.

Westbound Garden of Gods will remain open, and there will still be access to local businesses within the construction zone.

