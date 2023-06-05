Lou Mellini, a longtime fixture in Colorado Springs’ broadcast, business and service communities, has died.

A former vice president and general manager for FM radio stations KILO and KXRP who was also involved in numerous civic and charitable causes, Mellini passed away early Monday after a short illness, according to his wife, Laura. He was 82.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Mellini moved to Colorado Springs in 1978 after falling in love with the city during a brief visit to the Air Force Academy. Over the ensuing 45 years, his love for the community never waned.

“He absolutely loved Colorado Springs,” Laura said. “The projects and nonprofits he was involved in for the city are almost too numerous to mention. That was an expression of his love of the community.”

Mellini, who came from a marketing background, began working in sales at KRDO’s two radio stations before moving to KILO as sales manager in 1980. He was promoted to general manager in 1985 and, when the station purchased KRXP, he became general manager of both stations.

His larger-than-life personality made him the ideal person for the job, his wife said.

“He was way past outgoing,” she said. “He had this warm, genuine aura about him that people responded to.

“A radio station has its creative side — the jocks, the on-air personalities, etc. — and the business side. He was the only person I ever knew who could engage with both sides,” Laura said. “In one moment, he could be interacting with his on-air staff or a new band, enjoying the craziness of rock ’n’ roll, and then five minutes later, go into a very serious sales meeting and talk about projections.”

Citing a desire to spent more time with Laura, their sons, Julian and Nick, and their grandchildren, Mellini retired from the radio stations in 2017.

“But he always stayed involved in the community, even after he retired,” Laura said.

Mellini’s impact on the community extended far beyond broadcasting. He served as chairman of the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau and the local chapter of the American Red Cross, was co-chairman of the Colorado Springs Community Improvement Program and served on the boards of the Colorado Springs World Arena, the Colorado Springs Police Foundation and the Mount Carmel Center of Excellence. At the time of his passing, he was still a member of the boards of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

"We lost a remarkable individual whose presence will forever be etched in the fabric of our organization,” said Megan Leatham, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. “Lou’s optimistic approach uplifted us all, reminding us that even in the face of challenges, a positive attitude can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. We honor his memory by emulating the positivity he brought to everything he did."

Those who knew Mellini best will miss his energy, passion and genuine affection for people, Laura said.

“His favorite thing to do was to mentor others, particularly younger people who were just coming up in the business world,” she said. “His mantra was ‘motivate, delegate, educate,’ and he always lived that way. He loved broadcasting, he loved his family, and he loved the Colorado Springs community.”