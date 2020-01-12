CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Safety is using a high-tech airplane to try and solve the mystery of the drones flying in Northeast Colorado.

They call it a multi-mission aircraft and it’s usually used to help fight fires.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We’re charged with public safety as one of the missions from our department. That’s how we operate, to support whatever the Department of Public Safety is going to need for a mission," said Rocco Snart, the Planning Branch Chief for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. "Our biggest mission is supporting initial attack and detection. We can see the heat through there with the infrared. We can see the edge of where the fire line is."

The plane belongs to the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control, which probably has you wondering why a fire fighting plane is out looking for drones.

Read more at 9news.com.