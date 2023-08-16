Several local firefighting groups will host a family-friendly stair climb in downtown Colorado Springs to honor the first responders and citizens killed on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as a Fountain police officer killed earlier this year.

The Carson Firefighter’s Association and the Fountain Professional Firefighters Local 4369 will climb the stairs at Weidner Field next month on Sept. 11 in an event open to the public, a spokesperson with the Fountain Fire Department announced Wednesday.

Julian Becerra, an officer with FPD, died of injuries suffered when he fell from a bridge as he and other officers were in pursuit of several carjacking suspects in February. He was 35.

Two board members with the Carson Firefighter's Association responded to a rescue call for Becerra, the spokesperson said, and want to dedicate this year's climb to the fallen officer.

A day-of registration fee of $50 includes a T-shirt with Becerra's "End of Watch" date, and a bounce house and other "fun things for the kids" will be on site, the spokesperson said. Attendees are encouraged to join firefighters on the steps.

Registration will last from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and the stair climb will begin at 8:46 a.m.