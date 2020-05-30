After two days and nights of rage in cities across America over the death of an unarmed black man while being held down by a Minneapolis police officer, hundreds of protesters marched in downtown Colorado Springs, chanting the names of George Floyd and De'Von Bailey.
Protesters gathered at 3 p.m. outside City Hall and marched down Nevada Avenue to the Colorado Springs police operations center. The protest in Colorado Springs has remained peaceful.
6:50 p.m. - Demonstrators have now gathered at Acacia Park. Tonight's protest in Colorado Springs has remained peaceful so far.
6:30 p.m - KKTV's Ashley Franco in Denver is reporting that law enforcement is deploying pepper bombs and flash bangs in downtown Denver. "People are running around saying they have medical supplies and water for those who need it," she tweeted.
6 p.m. - Hundreds of Colorado Springs protesters were gathered at City Hall Saturday evening after marching to the police operations center. Colorado Springs protests have been peaceful, with little uniformed police presence. A couple of police cruisers blocked traffic while protester marched south on Nevada Avenue. In Denver, meanwhile, protests are ramping up. There are reports of demonstrators being hit with tear gas and pepper spray balls as the 8 p.m. curfew in Denver draws near.
4:22 p.m. - Police in an armored vehicle announce on a bullhorn: "In the name of the people of the state of Colorado I command you to immediately disperse." The vehicle is across the street and about a block away from where protesters have gathered at the operations center.
4:20 p.m. Downtown Denver is full of boarded up windows from vandalism overnight, Ashley Franco with Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted. People are spray painting the boards with messages. "Stop police violence & brutality" reads one.
4:16 p.m. - Protesters have arrived at the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center in downtown Colorado Springs.
3:50 p.m. - Protesters are chanting "De'Von Bailey." The 19-year-old black man was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police last summer. A grand jury found officers were justified in the shooting death in November.
3:42 p.m. - Protesters move into the street and swarm around a CSPD cruiser, shouting George Floyd's name. The cruiser reverses out of the crowd. One of the protesters holds a sign that says "Remember De' Von Bailey."
3:39 p.m - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says 34 people have been arrested in Denver protests.
3:16 p.m. - "No justice, no peace." Protesters at Colorado Springs' City Hall gather for a George Floyd protest as the rain clouds gather above.
3:08 p.m. - "Stop police murders" chants the crowd at a George Floyd protest in downtown Colorado Springs.
2:57 p.m. - A motorcyclist revs his engine in support of the George Floyd protest as the crowd at City Hall starts to grow.
2:33 p.m. - The first protesters begin to arrive at City Hall.
2:25 p.m. - Denver Mayor Hancock announced a citywide curfew will go into effect Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and remain in place until Monday.
1:30 p.m. - With another large demonstration in downtown Denver anticipated Saturday after two days and nights of unrest, Gov. Jared Polis' Office announced that he had authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist in maintaining order in the city.
Polis released the following statement:
“Friday’s demonstrations against the senseless killing of George Floyd and far too many innocent black Americans before him began as a peaceful day time protest and unfortunately shifted into disorder late into the evening. It appears the disruptors that caused damage throughout the city were not necessarily the same peaceful protesters from the daytime. Unfortunately, because of a few individuals who were more focused on causing unrest and damage rather than advocating for justice, people awoke to images of smashed out windows, graffiti, and the smell of tear gas. We are all filled with grief about the unjust murder of George Floyd and I stand ready to join hands with those hurting today as we peacefully work for justice. Today is a new day and it is my hope and the hope of all Coloradans that any future demonstrations remain peaceful. To those peacefully protesting at a safe social distance, know that I see you and I am listening. Mayor Hancock has requested the support of the National Guard to help keep people safe and prevent further destruction and I have granted that request.”
Polis authorized the Colorado National Guard to support the city and county of Denver with public safety activities through the weekend. This is a different mission and different guardsmen and women than National Guard’s COVID-19 mission support, and the work of other Guard units on the COVID-19 response continues uninterrupted.
After two days and nights of rage in cities across America over the death of an unarmed black man while being held down by a Minneapolis police officer, a protest is planned Saturday in Colorado Springs.
The protest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. outside City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave., and proceed through downtown.
The Gazette will be on scene and providing updates throughout the protest.
Denver has seen unrest for two consecutive nights, protesters clashing with police, blocking streets and damaging cars and other property. However, Colorado's capital has not seen the looting the violence that has erupted in Minneapolis and other cities.
Another demonstration with up to 10,000 protesters is expected in Civic Center Park near the state Capitol on Saturday.
George Floyd, who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by placing his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Monday.
Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's detainment were fired on Tuesday. Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
