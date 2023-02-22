Wednesday morning marked the beginning of the multi-day preliminary hearing of accused Club Q shooter, Anderson Aldrich.

The courtroom was at capacity with more than 40 in attendance including victims along with their family and friends and reporters. The Club Q shooting three months ago left five dead and more than a dozen injured. Aldrich appeared in custody in an orange jumpsuit and shaved head.

The morning started with a request for a continuance from Aldrich’s defense attorney Joseph Archambault, the third such request since Aldrich’s arrest in November. Archambault requested the continuance over an issue with a potential witness the defense planned to call on, but was told would not be able to testify.

The request for a continuance was denied, but Judge Michael McHenry took the request under advisement and said he would reevaluate at the conclusion of the prosecution’s evidence and testimony.

The prosecution showed photos from inside Aldrich's apartment which include numerous signs of ownership of an AR-15 style rifle, a black mask, a ghillie suit and a hand-drawn map of the inside of Club Q.

The first witness to testify on Wednesday was Colorado Springs police officer Connor Wallick, who was one of the first responders to Club Q the night of Nov. 19. Wallick testified that when he arrived he first saw a man who informed him that the suspect was already on the ground.

Wallick testified that after entering Club Q he could hear screaming and crying from the patrons within the nightclub, music that had been turned down and loud music. Wallick was told that the suspect had been apprehended by a patron of the club.

Wallick testified that he eventually found the suspect who was pinned down, was wearing a ballistic vest, was in possession of “an AR-15 style rifle,” and had a grenade. Wallick said that Aldrich was not complying with his commands, and that he had to be forcibly detained with handcuffs.

Wallick testified that the person he placed in handcuffs was Aldrich, pointing them out inside the courtroom.

After the arrest, Aldrich allegedly told Wallick that they were not the shooter and that the person on top of Aldrrich was the shooter, and that the shooter was still hiding within the club. Wallick said despite these claims he knew Aldrich was the correct suspect.

While Aldrich was being detained Wallick stated that Aldrich was bleeding significantly from their head and that Aldrich claimed they were shot and would “succumb to their injuries” if they weren’t helped immediately. Wallick testified that although Aldrich was bleeding it was clear they had not been shot.

During the entire interaction, Wallick testified that Aldrich never once took responsibility for the shooting.

Aldrich’s preliminary hearing is expected to last at least two days, and Wallick will be the first of many law enforcement officials to testify on the events that took place the evening of Nov. 19.

If McHenry at the end of the preliminary hearing opts to bind over Aldrich on the 323 charges, Aldrich's attorneys will then be forced to enter a plea at an arraignment at a later date.

Prosecutors have mentioned over the past few months that the mental competency of Aldrich could play a role after the preliminary hearing, implying that Aldrich may plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Aldrich, who was 22 years old at the time of the shooting, originally faced 305 charges. But since the time of Aldrich's arrest, the prosecution has added 18 charges. Aldrich remains in custody at the El Paso County jail.

