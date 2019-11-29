Update 1:31 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issues a High Wind Warning until 6 p.m.

Update 11:37 a.m.

The Air Force Academy had the area's highest wind gust over the past 24 hours at 82 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Here are some others:

Update 8:23 a.m.

Here's the overnight wind gust data from the National Weather Service:

Northeast Manitou Springs - 74 mph

US Air Force Academy - 68 mph

Colorado Springs - 62 mph

I-25 & Fountain Creek - 59 mph

Rampart Reservoir - 59 mph

Southwest Manitou Springs 55 mph

Update 8:18 a.m.

A high wind warning is in effect until 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. West winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph will occur in the I-25 corridor & the Wet Mountain Valley area. Damaging winds will blow down trees & power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Updates as of 8:07 a.m.

I-25 is closed from Exit 278 to the Wyoming border due to adverse conditions in Wyoming. No estimated time for reopening has been established.

Rabbit Ears Pass (US 40 between mile marker 136-159 is closed.

US 285 between Fairplay and Grant will remain closed throughout the day, according to CDOT. High winds, blowing snow and little to no visibility are resulting in adverse conditions.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns that the combination of high winds and heavy snowfall has made for treacherous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are likely on slopes greater than 35 degrees. Avalanches will be largest and most dangerous on north and east-facing slopes.

The Pikes Peak Library District has canceled all Mobile Library Service routes.

Colorado State Patrol has asked drivers in high profile vehicles to use extreme caution after strong winds overturned a semi truck in Interstate 25 Friday night.

The truck, which blew over between Briargate and Interquest parkways, blocked multiple lanes of traffic, but drivers were able to get by on the shoulder, troopers said.

Wind gusts between 60-75 mph were expected in Colorado Springs, and gusts exceeding 80 mph were possible over the higher mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The weather service warned that the strong winds, expected Friday night into Saturday, would cause hazardous travel conditions, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles.

Power outages are also possible, according to the Weather Service.

