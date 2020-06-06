Prayers and a call for unity and healing echoed through downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday morning during a prayer gathering at Acacia Park.
Local pastors Bob Bender of Cross Fellowship Church and Kelly M. Williams of Vanguard Church organized the event that drew hundreds of people in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The gathering featured songs, prayers and speeches before participants walked through downtown.
"This came about, obviously, out of concern for our country and our city because of racial reconciliation," Bender said. "The need for the church, the greater church, to come together as one to take a stand."
Big crowd at a prayer gathering at Acacia Park for "racial healing" as rain falls."We're gonna go as long as the rain allows us," a pastor said in leading the gathering.@csgazette pic.twitter.com/fsaTaGuxlA— Chhun Sun (@chhunsun) June 6, 2020
The prayer gathering at the park is coming to a close. Participants are planning to walk through downtown and return to the park.— Chhun Sun (@chhunsun) June 6, 2020
- Dozens of Buffalo police officers stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head.
Prosecutors were investigating the encounter captured by a TV crew Thursday night near the conclusion of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8 p.m. curfew. Read more here.
- A judge is limiting police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other non-lethal weapons against people protesting against police brutality in Denver.
In a temporary restraining order issued Friday night, U.S. District Judge Brooke Jackson said four people who filed a class action lawsuit against the city accusing police of using the weapons to assert dominance and suppress their right to protest had made a strong case the police had used excessive force. Read more here.
Previous coverage on Friday:
For the 7th night in a row, protesters in Colorado Springs marched to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last month.
An estimated 200 protesters marched down Willamette Avenue Friday evening, chanting "I can't breathe" and "hands up, don't shoot," before taking a knee at Bijou and El Paso streets.
The march followed 9 minutes of of silence outside of City Hall, where had protesters set up a memorial with candles, hand-made signs and flowers to remember those killed by police, including Breonna Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was killed in a police shooting in March. She would have turned 27 on Friday.
About 100 protesters stuck around past the city's 10 p.m curfew, and at about 11 p.m., the protest wrapped up peacefully, with no confrontations with police. This was the third night in a row the nighttime protests in downtown Colorado Springs ended peacefully.
See highlights from Friday night's protest below.
MORE COVERAGE:
PHOTOS | Day 6 of George Floyd protests in Colorado Springs
VIDEO | Trying to Make a Change
Female George Floyd protester struck by vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police seek information on SUV that drove through protest crowd
Colorado Springs protesters bust inaugural curfew, but end night with thanks from police
11:03 p.m. Protesters wrap up a third night of peaceful protests with no police contact.
Things are wrapping up now.In a final salute of solidarity the remaining protesters hold up lighters and flashlights in a moment of silence.“Let that be the last time we are silent.” #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/tfH7IU3kDY— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
10:02 p.m
10:02 p.m. Officially past curfew in Colorado Springs.#ColoradoSpringsProtest still holding strong on the steps of City Hall. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/SkintljvSf— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
9:55 p.m.
Minutes before the 10 p.m. curfew in Colorado Springs, and protesters are taking turns speaking.
Open forum now for demonstrators to speak. Some powerful messages being echoed on the steps of City Hall.Many are not announcing their names, so I apologize if I cannot identify them, but I‘ll try to tweet out their message and video as I can. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
Organizers say they will not tell people to go home at curfew, but they will be leaving at 10. They encourage those staying out to be safe. #ColoradoSpringsProtest pic.twitter.com/YvXQumRmNa— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
9:12 p.m.
Demonstrators sing Happy Birthday to remember Breonna Taylor, and create heart symbols with their hands while gathered on the steps of City Hall.
Protesters throw up hearts on the steps of City Hall in memory of victims of police brutality. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/rIdL0jTYbs— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
Demonstrators sing Happy Birthday to #BreonnaTayor again, and cheer loud and proud to “make sure they know we are here.” I’m sorry it’s dark, but numbers have at least doubled since I arrived at City Hall tonight. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/yFggLk5gps— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8:50 p.m.
Some scenes from tonight’s #ColoradoSpringsProtest. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/28yB2VYfRy— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8:17 p.m.
Turning west on Bijou. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/o0lMCLscAi— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8:06 p.m.
Taking a knee at Bijou and El Paso in the memory of #BreonnaTayor. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/cx7iycWxcV— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8 p.m.
The march is on. We are currently walking East (I think) on E Willamette. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/mtrqUuOREQ— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
I’m going to estimate at least 200 now marching. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/KGqlh6QIVZ— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
7:35 p.m.
Demonstrators wished #BreonnaTayor a happy birthday (she would have been 27 today) and participated in a 9 minute moment of silence to honor #GeorgeFloyd. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/fVLzo4jqMh— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
7:05 p.m.
Jaz fixes a sign on a memorial outside City Hall. Candles, hand-made signs and flowers sit at the feet of Lady Liberty in rememberance of victims of police brutality. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/F9J5PmCIlu— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
7 p.m.
#BLMprotest: I’m here at City Hall for the 7th night of protests in Colorado Springs. I estimate 150+ are here following a brief storm passed through downtown with more joining. @csgazette #ColoradoSpringsProtest pic.twitter.com/DGSyYaKnxb— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020