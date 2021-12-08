Colorado Springs’ "little slice of hell" home is going back on the market after some major renovations.

After the home at 4525 Churchill Court — described by a previous realtor as "every landlord’s nightmare" — sold to investors in early July, Colorado Springs realtor Sarah McGarry said that after significant renovations, the owners are ready to put it back on the market.

"It’s beautiful. It’s very modern, so new paint, new floors, granite countertops, white cabinets that go all the way to the ceiling," McGarry, an agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, said. "It’s a completely different house."

McGarry said those extensive renovations also included plumbing and electrical work, deck repairs, and installing new light fixtures and doors. The house, she said, is ready to go back on the market Thursday afternoon, at a listing price of $875,000.

The south Colorado Springs home first garnered attention this summer after it was listed by a previous realtor because it had been left heavily damaged by a disgruntled former tenant, who vandalized the home with spray-painted profane graffiti and a hammer, and left rancid meat in an unpowered basement freezer for more than a year.

The company that did the renovations, McGarry said, was Diamant Enterprises, LLC. A staging company serving El Paso and Teller counties, 719 Staging & Design, posted a video of the renovations on Instagram on Tuesday.

McGarry said she anticipates house showings will begin Friday, and she’s planning to hold an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

She said she’s already fielded calls about the house, and that for the most part, interested buyers are investors also looking to purchase the property.

The biggest upside, McGarry said, is the home’s smell — or lack thereof — after the freezer full of rotting meat was removed from the basement.

"It definitely smells better. The smell is gone," she said. "There’s no hint of it at all."