Firefighters said lightning struck two people at a Colorado Springs golf course Friday afternoon, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department told KKTV that the strike happened around 3:40 Friday afternoon at Valley Hi Golf Course in southeast Colorado Springs.

Both people struck were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Lightning may have also struck a house around the same time Friday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. the department reported on Twitter that firefighters had responded to a possible structure fire at the 2900 block of Oro Blanco Dr. in east Colorado Springs. A crew at the scene reported seeing signs that the house had been struck by lightning, but no fire or flames were visible. The fire department said crews were investigating.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The reported strikes happened around the same time a flash flood warning was issued for Colorado Springs, Security and Fountain. A severe thunderstorm warning had also been issued for Security, Fountain and Ellicott late Friday afternoon.