The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy from the Security-Widefield area, according to an office announcement through X.
Officials said 12-year-old Romeo Lopez was last seen Monday night in Security-Widefield, and potentially ran away from home.
RUNAWAY/MISSING CHILD from the Security/Widefield area: 12-year-old ROMEO LOPEZ. Last seen 9/4/23 at about 9p.m. If seen or if you know where he is, do not approach! Instead contact local your law enforcement. *Possible safety risk* pic.twitter.com/0yWrkJVanO— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 6, 2023
Based on the photograph provided by the department, Lopez has brown eyes and short, dark hair.
If anyone has seen, or knows of the boy’s whereabouts, officials are asking those to avoid approaching Lopez, and instead contact local law enforcement due to a possible safety risk.
