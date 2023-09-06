The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy from the Security-Widefield area, according to an office announcement through X.

Officials said 12-year-old Romeo Lopez was last seen Monday night in Security-Widefield, and potentially ran away from home.

Based on the photograph provided by the department, Lopez has brown eyes and short, dark hair.

If anyone has seen, or knows of the boy’s whereabouts, officials are asking those to avoid approaching Lopez, and instead contact local law enforcement due to a possible safety risk.